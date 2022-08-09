Collinsville seniors add colorful creations to school parking spots: ‘It’s a really cool experience’

Collinsville senior Erin O’Rourke is gearing up for a colorful school year.

She spent Monday and Tuesday decorating her new parking space outside Collinsville High School before returning to classes on Thursday.

O’Rourke joined dozens of other seniors who showed up with chalk and paint in hand to add a personal touch to their parking spots to kick off the new year — an annual traditional for the district.

“I think it’s awesome,” said O’Rourke, who went with a SpongeBob theme. “I love that we get to paint parking spaces and that the school allows us to do this; it’s really fun.”

Zailey Cole, who designed a mountainous landscape a few spots down from O’Rourke, added, “It’s a really cool experience. Just our school being able to do this and make this a memory means a lot.”

The activity began in 2019 following a change in the parking structure between upperclassmen and lowerclassmen, with freshmen and sophomores now parking in the back of campus, and juniors and seniors parking in the front.

This year, students used different logos like “Batman” to design their space; others painted sports icons such as OSU’s Pistol Pete; and others incorporated quotes like “Faith can move mountains” — all worthy creations that caught the attention of CHS Principal Scott Kiker.

“It’s kind of cool looking out there,” Kiker said. “You can tell they’re excited to have a good year. It’s another thing they get to document from their senior-year experience.”

Around 40 seniors took the two days to come together, get creative and colorize the pavement with their imaginative pieces.

Each student paid $50 for his or her parking space for the entire year. The money raised through the project will go toward various school activities.