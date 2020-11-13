Collinsville schools: Virtual learning ‘becoming more likely’ amid growing COVID-19 cases

Collinsville Public Schools is eying a pivot away from the physical classroom in light of ongoing coronavirus complications.

Superintendent Lance West said in a letter published on Thursday that a transition solely to virtual instruction could be a possibility due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases districtwide.

“… It is becoming more likely that we will have times where, either as a building or possibly as an entire district, we will have the need to pivot to a short-term period of distance learning,” West said. “I would recommend that you make contingency plans for this real possibility.”

CPS’ latest figures, as of Thursday, reflect that the total number of staff and student cases exceed 2,830, with 356 level-two quarantines in effect and 16 level-one positive test isolations in effect.

The district has been collaborating with the Tulsa Health Department on contact tracing, and has notified those individuals who were in close contact with those affected. The second-level contacts will quarantine at home for 14 days from their last date of exposure with those who tested positive.