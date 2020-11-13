Collinsville schools: Virtual learning ‘becoming more likely’ amid growing COVID-19 cases

Collinsville Public Schools is eying a pivot away from the physical classroom in light of ongoing coronavirus complications.
Superintendent Lance West said in a letter published on Thursday that a transition solely to virtual instruction could be a possibility due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases districtwide.
“… It is becoming more likely that we will have times where, either as a building or possibly as an entire district, we will have the need to pivot to a short-term period of distance learning,” West said. “I would recommend that you make contingency plans for this real possibility.”
CPS’ latest figures, as of Thursday, reflect that the total number of staff and student cases exceed 2,830, with 356 level-two quarantines in effect and 16 level-one positive test isolations in effect.
The district has been collaborating with the Tulsa Health Department on contact tracing, and has notified those individuals who were in close contact with those affected. The second-level contacts will quarantine at home for 14 days from their last date of exposure with those who tested positive.
“… We will have other situations like this throughout our district as we continue to the school year,” West said. “When this does occur, those students affected will continue to receive instruction from their teachers through Google classroom while at home. It is our goal and commitment to make it as seamless as possible for everyone involved.”
West emphasized the importance of continuing to adhere to strict sanitation and social-distancing protocols for both students and staff during this time.
“Through all of this, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together,” he said. “Thank you for your support of Collinsville Public Schools.”
