Collinsville school officials eye $10.4M bond issue slated for Sept. 9

Local voters will have the opportunity to turn up at the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to cast their ballot for Collinsville Public Schools’ $10.4 million bond issue.

The funds, if greenlighted by the public, will go toward constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and improving school sites overall.

Additionally, approval of the proposal with allow CPS to levy and collect an annual tax, with no projected increase, to pay the interest on these bonds, and to also constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal amount due.

CPS’ last major districtwide bond issue, which passed in Feb. 2018, allocated $7.5 million toward similar projects, including the addition of a flexible learning classroom, a band room and an agriculture education facility, to name a few developments.

In that election, 692 Collinsville citizens submitted their ballots, with 598, or 86%, of them voting for the measure, and only 94, or 14%, voting against it, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.

Likewise, the district’s bond issue in Oct. 2013 for $20 million, which paved the way for a new fourth- and fifth-grade building, garnered the consent of voters by an overwhelming 87% margin.

Owasso Public Schools also expects to hold another bond election, tentatively this winter, on the heels of its $11.3M measure passed by voters in Feb. 2020 and its $57 million issue also greenlighted by residents in Oct, 2017.

