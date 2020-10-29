Collinsville school nurse promoting healthy living in districts across Oklahoma

A Collinsville school nurse is promoting healthy living across Oklahoma.

Brandi Glasscock is among two dozen school nurses and physical education instructors throughout the state who have been given a unique opportunity to help support school-based health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glasscock’s efforts come as part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s new Project SWITCH — short for Strengthening Wellness and Improving Teachers and Children’s Health — to monitor chronic diseases, and provide safety and best practices for physical education and activity during the 2020-21 school year.

“This project means a lot to me personally as a school nurse in Collinsville,” Glasscock said, “because, even though we are technically in a large county, we still have a lot of issues that rural areas face in regards to resources, education and health promotion.”

Through SWITCH, Glasscock has been assigned a region of Oklahoma — which includes Creek, Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Rogers and Cherokee counties — to focus her efforts. She will receive training and resources provided by the DOE, Oklahoma State Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while on assignment.