Collinsville school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Tim Reed

Here is a Q&A of Tim Reed, who will run for reelection of Collinsville school board’s No. 1 seat on the Feb. 9 ballot.

Reed will run against Ryan Flanary and James Roderick for the position, which comes with a five-year term.

1. Why are you running in this election?

I am running for reelection as a Collinsville school board member because my children are educators, and for years I listened to their concerns about their students, teacher pay, staffing, educational requirements and more. We are blessed in Collinsville to have the best teachers and administrators in the state.

2. How will you best represent the citizens of Collinsville if appointed?

My experience from seven-plus years on the Collinsville school board, along with my personal experience as a small business owner, 10-plus years in fleet management, 20-plus years in commercial construction and facilities management, 20-plus years in retail management, and 25-plus years in law enforcement will guide me in representing the citizens of Collinsville on the board.

3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?