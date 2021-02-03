Collinsville school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Ryan Flanary

I do not have specific goals or agendas that I will bring to the table, if elected. What I will do is adhere to the duties and responsibilities set forth for a board member. I will ensure that we are being good stewards of our funds, as well as evaluating the performance of our superintendent. I will make sure that the education and safety of our children is our priority. Ultimately, we want our children to have the tools they need in order to reach their highest potential. I do not have all of the answers, but I am willing and ready to listen to others and seek wisdom to arm myself with the information needed to make the best decisions.

4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?

As a pharmacist, we take an oath. The first part of the oath is to devote ourselves to a lifetime of service to others through the profession of pharmacy. We also vow to hold ourselves and our colleagues to the highest principles of our profession’s moral, ethical and legal conduct. I would also apply this oath to the school board. I am truly a man of service, compassion and integrity, and those attributes will definitely impact the decisions that I would make as a member of the board. I consider myself a leader who will listen to and work with others to make decisions based on what is the right thing for all students, teachers and faculty.