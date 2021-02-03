Collinsville school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Ryan Flanary

Here is a Q&A of Ryan Flanary, who will run for Collinsville school board’s No. 1 seat in the Feb. 9 election.
Flanary and James Roderick are challenging incumbent Tim Reed for the position, which comes with a five-year term.
1. Why are you running in this election?
I have deep roots in the community of Collinsville. My grandparents, parents and myself all grew up in and graduated from Collinsville Public Schools. Knowing that we wanted to raise our children in this school system, my wife and I moved back to Collinsville when our oldest child was about to begin school. I have a passion for CPS and the students, teachers and faculty who are a part of it. I am running because I want to be a part of ensuring that all of our students’ needs are being met, as well as making sure our teachers have what they need to best educate our children.
2. How will you best represent the citizens of Collinsville if appointed?
I will be accessible, transparent and accountable to the citizens of this district if elected to the board. Every person has different needs and opinions. I will listen to those opinions and work to understand the needs of our citizens in order to make the best decisions for our school system.
3. What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?
I do not have specific goals or agendas that I will bring to the table, if elected. What I will do is adhere to the duties and responsibilities set forth for a board member. I will ensure that we are being good stewards of our funds, as well as evaluating the performance of our superintendent. I will make sure that the education and safety of our children is our priority. Ultimately, we want our children to have the tools they need in order to reach their highest potential. I do not have all of the answers, but I am willing and ready to listen to others and seek wisdom to arm myself with the information needed to make the best decisions.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?
As a pharmacist, we take an oath. The first part of the oath is to devote ourselves to a lifetime of service to others through the profession of pharmacy. We also vow to hold ourselves and our colleagues to the highest principles of our profession’s moral, ethical and legal conduct. I would also apply this oath to the school board. I am truly a man of service, compassion and integrity, and those attributes will definitely impact the decisions that I would make as a member of the board. I consider myself a leader who will listen to and work with others to make decisions based on what is the right thing for all students, teachers and faculty.
5. In one sentence, why should Collinsville residents vote for you?
“To whom much is given, much is required,” and I would love the opportunity to provide my perspectives as a parent of three children in the system as well as use my experience as a business owner to give back some of what the outstanding CPS system has given to me.