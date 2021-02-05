Collinsville school board candidate profile: A Q&A with James Roderick

Here is a Q&A of James Roderick, who will run for Collinsville school board’s No. 1 seat in the Feb. 9 election.
Roderick and Ryan Flanary are challenging incumbent Tim Reed for the position, which comes with a five-year term.
1. Why are you running in this election ?
I wish to offer my extensive background in business to our community and school system to assist in the accurate and stable growth of our community and education system.
2. How would you best represent the citizens of Collinsville if appointed?
If elected, my duties are to insure the school system remains on its stable path and assist with plans and future challenges as they arise. With over three decades of operating my own businesses, my experience with local, state and federal regulatory bodies offers a solid skill set that may prove useful to the board of education.
3. What are three main goals to bring to the table if elected?
I have no preset goals. I have no personal agenda. I view a school board position as one of a team member, a team that provides oversight and sound guidance for the challenges as they are presented.
4. How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision making on the board?
My personal values and convictions that impact my decision process are based on truth, transparency and what is for the overall good of an organization to prosper and grow in a stable and feasible manner that best benefits the education and future of our children.
5. In one sentence, why should Collinsville residence vote for you?
I feel my business background and involvement in the Collinsville community makes me a valid choice for the position.