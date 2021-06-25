Collinsville’s Victory Energy announces partnership with Michigan’s Joseph M Day Company

Victory Energy, headquartered out of Collinsville, has named Joseph M Day Company to represent the company’s line of firetube boilers solutions in Michigan.

Victory Energy manufactures a wide range of boiler, burner and heat recovery products that operate across the globe in a variety of industrial and institutional applications. Owasson John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy, founded the company in 1999.

Joseph M Day Company has been involved in the boiler industry in Michigan for decades, providing combustion engineering expertise for companies’ boiler room operations.

The new partnership is part of an ongoing effort to expand the firetube boiler industry’s sales representative network.

“We’re excited to have Joseph M Day join our firetube representative sales team,” said Al Wasinger, vice president of operations for Victory Energy. “The sales team led by Mike Day has established a well-regarded position with their customers. This foundation is going to make for a long-standing partnership between both our companies.”

Day added, “The Victory Energy firetube line allows us to further strengthen and broaden our existing line of products that we sell and service. Our entire team was extremely impressed with their dedication to becoming a full line provider of firetube boiler solutions. We were blown away with their manufacturing facility that incorporates the latest in lean advances.”