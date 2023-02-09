Collinsville’s Tractor Supply Company was recently recognized as a top store in the region.

Manager Jess Hummel and his team received the company’s 2022 Best Operating Store in District 8566 for their outstanding service to the community.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Hummel said, “to be able to show my team that all of our hard work that we’ve put in the past year has paid off.”

Hummel, who has served at the helm of the store since it opened in 2017, was presented with the award at Tractor Supply’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

His store was the only one of 14 in his district to receive this year’s award based on a variety of criteria, including customer feedback, store cleanliness, quality performance and more.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a core team here,” Hummel said. “They all do a fantastic job of taking care of the customer.”

Tractor Supply Company offers a one-stop shop for local patrons, including farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others.

The Collinsville branch is located at 13325 E. 16th St. N., and is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. More information can be found at tractorsupply.com.