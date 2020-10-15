Collinsville’s Tori Cox graduates from Arkansas’ Harding University

Tori Cox of Collinsville is one of more than 100 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for summer 2020.

These graduates, alongside over 800 additional students who completed their degrees in May, were recognized during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.

Cox received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design.

Graduates hailed from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and Honors College.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.