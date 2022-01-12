Collinsville’s Sarah Roddy graduates with biology degree from Harding University

Sarah Roddy of Collinsville is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2021 during a commencement ceremony in December.

Roddy received a Bachelor of Science in biology.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences and the University College.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. The school offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, more than 15 pre-professional programs, more than 40 graduate and professional programs and numerous study abroad opportunities.