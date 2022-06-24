Collinsville’s Samantha Taylor named Transformative Teacher at Okla. Summer Arts Institute

A Collinsville educator is making an impact in the classroom through the art of song.

Samantha Taylor, a chorus instructor at Collinsville High School, was named a Transformative Teacher by the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain this week.

Taylor was recognized at this year’s OSAI event, June 11-26, for combining her artistic skills and abilities to further her pupils’ aspirations and talents.

Evan Goforth, one of Taylor’s students, nominated her for her enthusiasm and the impact that she’s had on him over the years.

“Her passion for music burns deep inside of her, and she shows that every day,” Goforth said in a release. “She has always turned people who don’t think they can sing into the best musicians. As talented as everyone in my choir is, we would not be as good as we are without her.”

He added that his decision to nominate Taylor went beyond just her role as a teacher.

“Ms. Taylor is not only a fantastic director, but she also doubles as a sort of mom to every student,” he said. “She always teaches us new things not only with music. While building our set for the musical, she even taught me how to use power tools, and in middle school, she taught me how to tie my shoes.”

Taylor was among five Oklahoma instructors nominated for the prestigious Transformative Teacher award, including: Amy Reynolds-Reed, private instructor; Clifton Raphael, Jenks High School; Colin Waddell, Putnam City High School; and Merrie Palmer, Ada High School.

“The teachers receiving this award have had a profound effect on the students who have passed through their classrooms through artistic development, intuition, reasoning, imagination, collaboration, critical thinking and perseverance,” Rob Ward, president and CEO of OAI, said in the release.

“This is a small, and we hope meaningful, way for the Oklahoma Arts Institute to celebrate and support arts educators and programs across the state.”

OAI’s Transformative Teachers awards were sponsored by BOK Financial.

Nine Owasso, Collinsville students attend 2022 OK Summer Arts Institute Those students from Owasso include: Boston Reed, Eli Hall, Ethan Turner, Kennedy Rutherford, Maggie Wall, Presley Boschert and Rebekah Holland. Those from Collinsville include: Even Goforth and Hunter Blakestad.