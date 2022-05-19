Collinsville’s monthly Summerfest rallies residents for evening of food, fellowship

The Collinsville Chamber is continuing to bring citizens together with its Summerfest event.

Held on the second Thursday of every month through August, Summerfest offers local families an opportunity to rally in the heart of downtown Collinsville and enjoy a night of fun, food and fellowship.

Summerfest attendees can look forward to “just having a nice relaxing evening out, seeing friends and maybe seeing people they haven’t seen before or … reconnecting, just developing those connections,” said Lyn Phares, Chamber office manager.

Jennifer Scott, who showed up at May’s event, for example, said, “I enjoy the feel of family time, bringing the dogs and enjoying just the summer evenings.”

Now in its second year, Summerfest convenes about 25 vendors in the Collinsville City Plaza, and features a variety of food trucks and games and a petting zoo for children to explore.

Phares said she was pleased to see a big turnout for May’s event, and is looking forward to watching the foot traffic increase in the next couple months.

“It’s really exciting that it’s grown and our name is getting out there and we’re bringing people in from our community,” she said. “We just really wanted to become a tradition every summer.”

Her comments rang true for the Webb family, who visited Summerfest for the first time on Thursday.

“I like it; it’s nice and shaded, a good atmosphere,” said Alison Webb, with street tacos in hand.

Webb’s husband, Nathan, who purchased an Okie dog, added, “Good shade, a cool breeze, what more can you ask for?”

More information about Summerfest can be found at collinsvillechamber.org.

