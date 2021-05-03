 Skip to main content
Collinsville’s Lucas Condes achieves perfect 4.0 GPA at University of Oklahoma
Collinsville's Lucas Condes achieves perfect 4.0 GPA at University of Oklahoma

university of oklahoma

University of Oklahoma

 Courtesy of OU

One hundred and sixty-five students eligible to graduate in May from the University of Oklahoma maintained perfect 4.0 GPA throughout their undergraduate careers at OU.

Of the total, 77 reside in Oklahoma, including Lucas Condes from Collinsville. Each of the students has completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.

To commemorate their achievement, the students will be honored by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a ceremony on May 4. Each student who earned an overall 4.0 GPA will receive a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.

