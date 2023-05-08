Mid-America Christian University celebrated the achievements of 360 graduates as they received their degrees during its 2023 commencement on May 6 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Kristi Hall, of Collinsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Ethics from the Oklahoma City-based school.

During the ceremony, President Rev. Phil Greenwald and Vice President for Academic Affairs Sharon Lease conferred 24 candidates for associate degrees, 191 candidates for bachelor’s degrees and 145 candidates for graduate degrees.

Peter Greer, president and CEO of HOPE International, delivered the keynote address. In his speech, Greer encouraged graduates to remember one thing: “Your motivation matters.”