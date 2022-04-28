 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collinsville’s Kevin Jones named OCA’s 2022 Jim Thorpe High School Football Coach of the Year

  • 0
Tahlequah vs Collinsville

Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones looks on during the game against Tahlequah at Sallee Field in Collinsville, OK on 10/11/19. By Brett Rojo / For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Collinsville football coach Kevin Jones has gained statewide acclaim.

Jones was recently named the 2022 Jim Thorpe High School Football Coach of the Year by the Oklahoma Coaches Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

He was recognized for his ongoing efforts in serving the community on his home turf of the Cardinals.

During his tenure as Collinsville head football coach, Jones has led his team to three district titles, two semifinal appearances, and one finals appearance while surpassing 100 wins during the past decade.

Jones guided Collinsville to an 11-1 record in 2020 and the school’s fourth state-semifinal appearance in his 12 years at the helm. The Cards scored 583 points, a one-year school record, averaging 48.6 points per game.

Jones will be recognized later this summer to accept this prestigious award.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert