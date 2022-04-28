Collinsville’s Kevin Jones named OCA’s 2022 Jim Thorpe High School Football Coach of the Year

Collinsville football coach Kevin Jones has gained statewide acclaim.

Jones was recently named the 2022 Jim Thorpe High School Football Coach of the Year by the Oklahoma Coaches Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

He was recognized for his ongoing efforts in serving the community on his home turf of the Cardinals.

During his tenure as Collinsville head football coach, Jones has led his team to three district titles, two semifinal appearances, and one finals appearance while surpassing 100 wins during the past decade.

Jones guided Collinsville to an 11-1 record in 2020 and the school’s fourth state-semifinal appearance in his 12 years at the helm. The Cards scored 583 points, a one-year school record, averaging 48.6 points per game.

Jones will be recognized later this summer to accept this prestigious award.