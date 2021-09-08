Collinsville’s Kenna Martinez, Anna McClure accepted into SWOSU’s College of Pharmacy

Two Collinsville students have been accepted into the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy at Weatherford.

Kenna Martinez and Anna McClure were among 41 students admitted into the Doctor of Pharmacy program for the 2021 fall semester. The class has an average cumulative GPA of 3.45 and is composed of 19 women and 22 men.

The SWOSU College of Pharmacy admits 85 students each year to its Doctor of Pharmacy program during the fall and spring semesters.

Minimum requirements to make application for admission to the SWOSU College of Pharmacy include completion of at least 61 semester hours of specified pre-pharmacy courses with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.50.

The selection process is competitive and based on a number of factors, including science and mathematics grade average, overall grade average, ACT or SAT scores, PCAT scores, motivation, character and communication skills.