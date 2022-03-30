 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collinsville’s Kaylyn Branen named Senior of Distinction at OSU’s Ferguson College of Agriculture

kaylyn branen

FCA recognized 20 Seniors of Distinction, including Kaylyn Branen, of Collinsville, who is studying animal science and agricultural communications.

The Oklahoma State Ferguson College of Agriculture recently recognized several students, faculty and staff for their accomplishments and contributions to the school.

“Through their broad collection of perspectives, experiences and contributions, these individuals reflect our college’s dedication to academics, leadership, research and service,” Cynda Clary, associate dean of academic programs, said in a news release.

FCA also presented scholarships to more than 150 continuing students.

