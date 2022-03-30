Collinsville’s Kaylyn Branen named Senior of Distinction at OSU’s Ferguson College of Agriculture

The Oklahoma State Ferguson College of Agriculture recently recognized several students, faculty and staff for their accomplishments and contributions to the school.

FCA recognized 20 Seniors of Distinction, including Kaylyn Branen, of Collinsville, who is studying animal science and agricultural communications.

“Through their broad collection of perspectives, experiences and contributions, these individuals reflect our college’s dedication to academics, leadership, research and service,” Cynda Clary, associate dean of academic programs, said in a news release.

FCA also presented scholarships to more than 150 continuing students.