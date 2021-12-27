 Skip to main content
Collinsville’s Kaitlyn Miller named to dean’s list at Columbia College
Collinsville's Kaitlyn Miller named to dean's list at Columbia College

columbia college

Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

 Courtesy of Kaci Smart

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Among those named to the prestigious list is Kaitlyn Miller of Collinsville, who attended Day Campus at the Columbia, Missouri-based university.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 185, Columbia College has nearly 40 locations across the country, including 20 on military installations, and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College has more than 95,000 alumni worldwide.

