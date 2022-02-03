Collinsville’s Jonathan Deitrick named to LeTourneau University dean’s list

LeTourneau University announced students for the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Jonathan Deitrick, a civil engineering major from Collinsville, was named to the prestigious list at the Longview, Texas-based school.
LETU’s dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
President Steven Mason said being named to the dean's list is a significant academic achievement and honor.
“As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I’m especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future.”