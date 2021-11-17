Collinsville’s Jeremy Plowman completes MESO Electric Supervisor Development Program

Jeremy Plowman is putting his skills as a journeyman to good use.

The Collinsville Energy employee recently completed Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma’s Electric Supervisor Development Program.

The two-year course provides journeyman lineworkers — both current and future supervisors — with the leadership skills necessary to lead high-performing teams while enhancing critical on-the-job skills.

Plowman was recognized at Collinsville’s Nov. 15 City Council meeting and presented with a Certificate of Completion from Jeff Kaufman of MESO.

“Congratulations Jeremy,” the City of Collinsville said in a Facebook post. “We are so pleased to have you on our team!”

The program was covered by the Grand River Dam Authority as part of the organization’s Affiliate Membership Agreement with MESO.