Collinsville’s Jake Brillhart inducted into RSU’s Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society

The Rogers State University chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society, inducted nine students on May 4.

Jake Brillhart of Collinsville was among those students to be initiated into the prestigious club at the Claremore-based school.

To qualify for induction, students must have completed 10 or more hours of political science courses, including an upper-division course, with at least a 3.0 GPA, and must have achieved an overall GPA placing them in the top one-third of their class.

“Pi Sigma Alpha is a sense of community and accomplishment intertwined; a group of students so passionate and driven to not just do their best within their classes but to strive for more,” Jason Skinner, public affairs student who will serve as the chapter’s incoming president.

Pi Sigma Alpha was established in 1920 at the University of Texas at Austin. Today, the organization has more than 800 chapters and 300,000 members around the world. RSU joins the organization as its 840th chapter.