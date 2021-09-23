Collinsville’s Farm Hippie named winner in OK Main Street Center’s statewide awards

OMSC considered Farm Hippie’s wide range of organic and all-natural products that include fresh meat and produce, coffee and snacks, as well as different crafts and collectibles and even all-natural dog treats.

The shop also has a state-of-the-art hydroponic system for locals to grow their own plants in water-based, nutrient-rich solution year-round.

“We were so very grateful to receive the nomination for Main Streets of America, but to be awarded winner of (the) ‘Best Visual Merchandising’ category is both humbling and thrilling for us,” Ash told the Owasso Reporter. “We’re grateful to be able to share our vision and passion to connect local farmers and artisans with their local communities.”

Since opening the market, Ash and Carrie Beth have expanded their shelving line to accommodate over 100 local vendors, hailing as far as Piedmont to across the Kansas state line.

In addition to running Farm Hippie, the Winfields own and operate Bee Farmee, a local beehive farm that produces eco-friendly beeswax and honey-based skincare products. They also manage a 5-acre hobby farm in Collinsville, where they tend to a variety of livestock.

Farm Hippie is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and year-round. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook page at facebook.com/farmhippieOK.

