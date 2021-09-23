Collinsville’s Farm Hippie named winner in OK Main Street Center’s statewide awards

The hard work of Collinsville business owners Ash and Carrie Beth Winfield has gained statewide acclaim.
The Windfields, who own Farm Hippie, were recently recognized by the Oklahoma Main Street Center for their creative talents in promoting their store and attracting residents to Collinsville’s historic downtown.
Ash and Carrie Beth won Best Visual Merchandising in the contest’s Design category during OMSC’s 32nd annual Oklahoma Main Street Awards Banquet, held Sept. 20 in Oklahoma City.
Farm Hippie, which opened its doors in Aug. 2019, was named a program finalist in May for showcasing their “enthusiasm, creativity and responsibility toward increasing revenue and creating jobs for their local business districts.”
Other winners for Design included: Okmulgee’s Ford Lofts, El Reno’s Main Street Façade, Kendall Whittier’s American Solera and Enid’s Settler’s Brewing Co. and Under Her Wings was the Universe.
“The Main Street Awards Banquet celebrates the imaginative and hardworking people who are dedicated to revitalizing and preserving the historic commercial districts in their communities across Oklahoma,” Buffy Hughes, OMSC director, said in a news release. “It’s always competitive, as well as highly coveted, and these awards emphasize and embody the best people, programs, design and events happening on Main Street.”
OMSC considered Farm Hippie’s wide range of organic and all-natural products that include fresh meat and produce, coffee and snacks, as well as different crafts and collectibles and even all-natural dog treats.
The shop also has a state-of-the-art hydroponic system for locals to grow their own plants in water-based, nutrient-rich solution year-round.
“We were so very grateful to receive the nomination for Main Streets of America, but to be awarded winner of (the) ‘Best Visual Merchandising’ category is both humbling and thrilling for us,” Ash told the Owasso Reporter. “We’re grateful to be able to share our vision and passion to connect local farmers and artisans with their local communities.”
Since opening the market, Ash and Carrie Beth have expanded their shelving line to accommodate over 100 local vendors, hailing as far as Piedmont to across the Kansas state line.
In addition to running Farm Hippie, the Winfields own and operate Bee Farmee, a local beehive farm that produces eco-friendly beeswax and honey-based skincare products. They also manage a 5-acre hobby farm in Collinsville, where they tend to a variety of livestock.
Farm Hippie is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and year-round. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook page at facebook.com/farmhippieOK.