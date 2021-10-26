Collinsville’s Cindy Johnson named finalist for Oklahoma’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday announced 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Collinsville’s Cindy Johnson was among the dozen candidates named to the honorable list, released annually by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
“These 12 educators represent some of the best teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “These finalists are exceptional examples of the tremendous impact one person can make in the lives of kids. Each one of these teachers demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students, and are highly deserving of this honor.”
Johnson teaches 10th-12th grade mathematics at Collinsville High School. She has served in education for nearly three decades, with her most recent stint of nine years being at Union High School before venturing north to CPS in 2018.
Johnson was named CPS’s 2020-21 District Teacher of the Year in May for her outstanding efforts in bringing subjects like geometry, algebra II, AP calculus and virtual pre-calculus to life for her students.
“There are many rewards in teaching,” Johnson said in the release. “One is hearing my students mention that they enjoy coming to my classroom. I strive to make my students’ time a comfortable experience every day. I want them to know that I am always here for them no matter what they need. Greater rewards are seeing my students graduate and move on to being successful in the world.”
Outside of teaching, Johnson attends Meadowcreek United Methodist Church and volunteers at the Refuge Community Center, both located in her hometown of Collinsville.
All finalists, including Johnson, were selected for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year after their applications were reviewed by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders. The winner will be named in March.
Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. The 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Jessica Eschbach, will continue touring the state until July.
Hofmeister was joined by the finalists during an announcement on Tuesday at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Art Haddaway with the Owasso Reporter contributed to this story.