Collinsville’s Cindy Johnson named finalist for Oklahoma’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday announced 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Collinsville’s Cindy Johnson was among the dozen candidates named to the honorable list, released annually by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“These 12 educators represent some of the best teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “These finalists are exceptional examples of the tremendous impact one person can make in the lives of kids. Each one of these teachers demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students, and are highly deserving of this honor.”

Johnson teaches 10th-12th grade mathematics at Collinsville High School. She has served in education for nearly three decades, with her most recent stint of nine years being at Union High School before venturing north to CPS in 2018.

Johnson was named CPS’s 2020-21 District Teacher of the Year in May for her outstanding efforts in bringing subjects like geometry, algebra II, AP calculus and virtual pre-calculus to life for her students.