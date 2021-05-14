Collinsville’s Carson Ball receives OU Fullbright grant to learn, teach abroad

University of Oklahoma senior Carson Ball has been awarded a Fulbright grant to learn and teach abroad for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Ball, a Collinsville native, is among more than 1,900 U.S. students, artists and early career professionals who were offered Fulbright Program grants to study, teach English and conduct research in over 140 countries throughout the world. Fulbright grant recipients are selected on the basis of academic excellence and achievement, as well as their leadership potential in their respective fields.

“We are extremely proud of Carson Ball for earning the prestigious Fulbright grant,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “His selection is a testament to our commitment to providing our students the best possible educational experience in an environment that inspires them to succeed. I know Carson will represent the very best of OU during his time abroad.”

Ball will graduate from OU this month with a bachelor’s degree in political science and Native American studies. He will spend his Fulbright year at the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, Canada, completing a master’s degree in political science. After graduate school, he plans to pursue a career in nonprofits, government arts agencies or tribal serving institutions. He is also a Carl Albert Center undergraduate research fellow.