Collinsville’s Carson Ball named Outstanding Senior at University of Oklahoma

Sixteen students from the University of Oklahoma have been selected as Outstanding Seniors for their exceptional achievements in scholarship, honors, awards, leadership and service.

Of these 16 students, Carson Ball from Collinsville was chosen by a committee of OU faculty, staff and students as the overall Outstanding Senior.

Other seniors from surrounding areas include: Nishit Garg and Lily Taylor of Tulsa, Elizabeth Phillips and Sarah Hobson of Norman, Miranda Koutahi of Oklahoma City, Mackenzie Davis of Ada and Maryllely Chavez of Lexington.

The group was recognized at a recent awards ceremony, where OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and representatives from OU colleges presented each recipient their Outstanding Senior Award.