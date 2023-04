Cannon Brown, of Collinsville, was recently named an Outstanding Freshman by Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Brown was honored at the NSU Honors Assembly in Tahlequah in mid-April for being one of 10 Outstanding Freshmen of the Year in 2023.

The prestigious award is presented for excellence in academic achievement, citizenship, leadership and NSU activities.

Brown is majoring in criminal justice, and is pursuing a career in law enforcement.