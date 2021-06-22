Collinsville’s Cameron Terry named to Dean’s List at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Cameron Shamazz Terry of Collinsville was named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Terry, a freshman majoring in finance, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Business.

More than 6,800 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the spring semester.

Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying GPAs are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.