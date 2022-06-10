Collinsville’s Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique a destination for clothing connoisseurs

Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique serves as a destination for clothing connoisseurs across the community.

The Collinsville store recently fell under new ownership, and has drawn in new customers over the last couple months.

“It’s nice and organized; the snacks were great,” said Sarah Casillas, who lives a short distance away. “Everybody in there was friendly; it was a good experience.

Glenda Durland, who drove from Tulsa, added, “I like that they have some nice quality things in there at reasonable prices, a good variety.”

Caddy Corner, located at 1101 W. Main St., primarily sells women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, but also features men’s and children’s items.

Owner Allison Mitchell — a longtime customer of the store, which opened about eight years ago — took over the store in March after doing marketing for the boutique as part of her college capstone project.

“Me and my grandma would always come here, and my whole family lives right down the road, so it’s always been around,” Mitchell said. “I just came in and it seemed right (to purchase it).”

She and her team held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Collinsville Chamber at the end of April after renovating the space and rebranding the company.

“It’s just really surreal for me that it’s actually all happening, and … it’s my store and I’m loving it, so I’m very happy,” Mitchell said.

Breann Audet with the Collinsville Chamber added, “There’s always just a new vibrancy when there’s a changeover in business owners. I think she’ll just bring a new revamp opportunity for a clothing option in town.”

More information about Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique can be found at caddycornerclothing.com.

