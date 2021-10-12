Collinsville’s Brock Bailey wins top honors in ODOT’s 2022 Trash Poster Contest

Brock Bailey, a 12th-grade homeschooler from Collinsville, submitted his self-portrait, titled “OKLAHOMA ROUNDUP YOUR LITTER,” and won the category of 2021 TPC Promotional Poster of the Year.

Bailey was the only student from Tulsa County to be named a winner of the contest, which garners several thousand entries from students across the state every year.

The Collinsville native, along with the other winners, will receive a monetary award, T-shirt and face mask with their design, a poster board and laminated copy of their poster and a state legislative citation of congratulations.

Likewise, the teachers of the winning students (Brock’s father, Jeff Bailey) will receive a monetary award for classroom supplies, and a two-day stay voucher to an Oklahoma state park courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.