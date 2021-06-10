Collinsville’s Ashton Friend named to Washburn University Dean’s List

Ashton Friend of Collinsville was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Washburn University.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List.

“Congratulations to all of these students,” a spokesperson for the university said in a news release. “Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.”

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certifications; associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees; and doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.