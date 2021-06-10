 Skip to main content
Collinsville’s Ashton Friend named to Washburn University Dean’s List
Washburn University

Washburn University, located in Topeka, Kansas

 Courtesy of WU

Ashton Friend of Collinsville was named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Washburn University.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List.

“Congratulations to all of these students,” a spokesperson for the university said in a news release. “Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.”

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certifications; associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees; and doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.

