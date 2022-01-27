Collinsville’s Ashton Friend named to Washburn University dean’s list

Washburn University has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list honorees.
Ashton Friend of Collinsville was named to the prestigious list at the Topeka, Kansas-based school.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
More than 850 students qualified for the dean's list.
“Congratulations to all of these students,” a WU spokesperson said in a news release. “Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.”