Collinsville’s Amber Webster named to Central Methodist University dean’s list
 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Central Methodist University recently announced those students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Amber Webster, of Collinsville, was among those who were honored with the recognition at the Fayette, Missouri-based university.

Nearly 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees through programming on its main campus and through extension sites and online.

