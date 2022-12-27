Collinsville resident’s Potato Chip Cookie recipe named Tulsa World’s 2022 winner

Tulsa World Cookies

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping. Buy the cookbook at tulsaworld store.com.