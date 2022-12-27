Collinsville resident’s Potato Chip Cookie recipe named Tulsa World’s 2022 winner

The winning recipe in this year’s cookie contest has everything you want in a cookie.
Chocolate? Check.
Butterscotch? Check.
A crispy-chewy texture with lots of pecans? Check.
Potato chips? Wait, what?
But, yes, it has those, too.
Lori Rippe of Collinsville submitted a recipe for a potato chip cookie. If you have never had one of the many versions of this sweet and salty mashup, then head to the store and grab a bag of Ruffles.
Rippe said she has been making this recipe for it 30 years and that it is a crowd-pleaser.
“A girlfriend of mine gave it to me, and they are a hit everywhere we go,” Rippe said. “And I make them every year. My daughter made it for me this year.”
Rippe has learned to bring copies of the recipe everywhere she takes the cookies because someone is always going to ask for it. It pays to be prepared.
She previously worked at a local public school, and she also shared the recipe there.
Here is the winning recipe for 2022. Rippe won a prize including the Tulsa World Cookies cookbook.
Potato Chip Cookies
Makes 6 dozen
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together:
2 sticks of butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
Add and mix together:
2 eggs
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
6 ounces chocolate chips
6 ounces butterscotch chips
7 ounces crushed Ruffles potato chips
Spoon dough onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes or until edges are crisp and brown.