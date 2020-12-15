Collinsville receives over $22,000 in CARES funds for fire department overtime costs

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners on Monday approved $1.2 million to reimburse seven Tulsa County municipalities for fire department overtime costs.
The City of Collinsville was included in the list, and will receive $22,577 in Tulsa County CARES funds.
“Firefighters across Tulsa County do more than put out house fires,” Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters said in a news release. “They are a critical first responder who are in many cases cross-trained to provide paramedic support. We need to support them as much as possible as COVID-19 continue to spike, and frontline health care staffing continues to be a priority.”
The other six recipients of the funding include: Tulsa ($877,427), Broken Arrow ($114,000), Glenpool ($97,508), Jenks ($19,855), Sand Springs ($18,486) and Bixby ($14,114).
CARES funds have also purchased personal protective equipment through Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency for various county fire departments.
“For our firefighters, the COVID-19 mission has included everything from providing medical treatment in the field for confirmed positive patients, to assisting in contact tracing, creating and performing new decontamination methods, and ongoing COVID testing,” Tulsa Fire IAFF Local 176 President Matt Lay said in the release.
For more information about how Tulsa County CARES is spending federal CARES funding in Tulsa County, visit tulsacountycares.org.
