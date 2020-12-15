Collinsville receives over $22,000 in CARES funds for fire department overtime costs

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners on Monday approved $1.2 million to reimburse seven Tulsa County municipalities for fire department overtime costs.

The City of Collinsville was included in the list, and will receive $22,577 in Tulsa County CARES funds.

“Firefighters across Tulsa County do more than put out house fires,” Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters said in a news release. “They are a critical first responder who are in many cases cross-trained to provide paramedic support. We need to support them as much as possible as COVID-19 continue to spike, and frontline health care staffing continues to be a priority.”

The other six recipients of the funding include: Tulsa ($877,427), Broken Arrow ($114,000), Glenpool ($97,508), Jenks ($19,855), Sand Springs ($18,486) and Bixby ($14,114).

CARES funds have also purchased personal protective equipment through Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency for various county fire departments.