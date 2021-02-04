Collinsville rallies to honor four WWII military chaplains who sacrificed their lives over 75 years ago

York on Tuesday placed roses at the foot of each chaplain’s portrait, arranged side by side at the front of the ceremony, as a way to show his appreciation for their sacrifice. His efforts were complemented by an invocation, the posting of colors and a presentation of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Dona Nobis Pacem” by the Collinsville High School choir.

Collinsville Mayor Larry Shafer, whose son embarked on three deployments to the Middle East over an eight-year period in the U.S. Army, was also on site and echoed York’s sentiments about the chaplains.

“It just means a lot … I’ve just always been partial to military … the self-sacrifice, the courage,” Shafer said. “Staying on the ship as it’s going down, and handing off their own life vests that would have kept them alive, they obviously had their faith intact.”

Other attendees like Richard Wiehe with Post 3077 and Frank Boudreau with the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry also participated in paying tribute to the events of Feb. 3, 1943.

“I’m here to honor a generation that is quickly disappearing, their sacrifices, what they did, and keep their story going for the future generations,” Wiehe said. “It’s something I do, events like this that honor our veterans.”’