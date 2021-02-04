Collinsville rallies to honor four WWII military chaplains who sacrificed their lives over 75 years ago

Four unified acts of bravery over 75 years ago inspired the Collinsville community to rally together in a special way this week.
The City of Collinsville, American Legion Post 2 and VFW Post 3077 convened at the Veterans Community Center Wednesday to host a ceremony commemorating Four Chaplains Day, honoring four military chaplains who sacrificed their own lives to save those of their fellow service members during WWII.
On Feb. 3, 1943, now a national day of remembrance, the SS Dorchester departed New York en route to Greenland, carrying the four men — George L. Fox, Clark V. Poling, Alexander D. Goode and John P. Washington — along with about 900 others as part of a three-ship convoy.
The Dorchester was torpedoed later that day by a German submarine near Newfoundland in the North Atlantic. As the boat began to sink, the small group of chaplains gave up their own life vests and helped rescue several others before all going down with the ship together.
Bud York, commander of Post 2, paid his respects to the chaplains’ sacrifices, made all the more noteworthy in light of their different religious beliefs — Fox being a Methodist, Poling a Dutch reformed minister, Goode a Jewish rabbi and Washington a Roman Catholic priest.
“It’s just real special to us because it’s a great example of teamwork, love for your fellow man, a way that people should aspire to try to conduct themselves,” York said, “and it’s just a great way to promote thinking about Americanism and citizenship in addition to honoring those four guys.”
York on Tuesday placed roses at the foot of each chaplain’s portrait, arranged side by side at the front of the ceremony, as a way to show his appreciation for their sacrifice. His efforts were complemented by an invocation, the posting of colors and a presentation of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Dona Nobis Pacem” by the Collinsville High School choir.
Collinsville Mayor Larry Shafer, whose son embarked on three deployments to the Middle East over an eight-year period in the U.S. Army, was also on site and echoed York’s sentiments about the chaplains.
“It just means a lot … I’ve just always been partial to military … the self-sacrifice, the courage,” Shafer said. “Staying on the ship as it’s going down, and handing off their own life vests that would have kept them alive, they obviously had their faith intact.”
Other attendees like Richard Wiehe with Post 3077 and Frank Boudreau with the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry also participated in paying tribute to the events of Feb. 3, 1943.
“I’m here to honor a generation that is quickly disappearing, their sacrifices, what they did, and keep their story going for the future generations,” Wiehe said. “It’s something I do, events like this that honor our veterans.”’
Boudreau, who gave the invocation, “It’s pretty eye-opening, I hadn’t actually heard the story of the four chaplains before … I was blown away.”
The four chaplains were posthumously awarded by the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Service Cross on Dec. 19, 1944. In 2006, they were also awarded by the Medal of Honor. The Four Chaplains’ Medal, introduced by Congress on July 14, 1960, was presented to the next of kin of each of the chaplains on Jan. 18, 1961.