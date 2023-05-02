Collinsville Public Schools is making efforts to step up security across all of its school sites.

The district announced that it will soon install security barricade devices on every classroom and administrative door to better protect students and staff in an emergency situation.

Created by NIGHTLOCK, the devices anchor to the ground and use the strength of the floor to provide extra defense against a threat during a lockdown or an active shooter event.

“You can never get too comfortable with your current security situation, so we’re always looking at ways to create layers (of safety),” said Daniel Boggs, director of campus security for CPS.

“It’s been shown in studies done that most active shooters will bypass locked doors, and if we can create locked doors throughout our district, then that just gives responding officers and myself time to act.”

With a conventional door, an intruder can break the window, reach in and gain access to the inside doorknob lever. NIGHTLOCK’s barricade, however, is out of reach at the floor level.

The device can withstand up to 2,000 pounds of force on a door that opens into a room, and up to 1,600 pounds of force on one that opens out of a room.

“We also use the Rave Panic Button, so in conjunction with that, if we do have an event … teachers can negotiate this (barricade) device,” Boggs said, “so it’s just a quick response for securing the door.”

CPS raised more than $30,000 from community donations to install over 200 internal units across the school district.

Boggs and his team plans to retrofit the doors this summer, and have teachers and staff trained to use the barricade devices by the start of the 2023-24 school year.