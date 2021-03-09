Collinsville Public Schools Superintendent Lance West announces retirement from district

Collinsville Public Schools Superintendent Lance West recently announced his retirement from the 5A district.

West officially submitted his resignation at the school board’s February meeting, and the board approved the search to fill his position at its March meeting on Monday.

The 53-year-old Tulsa native, who has served at the helm of CPS since 2014, was eligible to retire two years ago, and decided 2021 would be his last year to fulfill the role.

He plans to carry his experience as a licensed alcohol and drug counselor into a new position at the Rogers County Drug Abuse Program in Claremore after he steps away from the district at the end of June.

“My wife and I have been praying about, talking about it for quite some time, and it just seemed like this was the best time,” West said. “It’s really a good opportunity for us … still being involved in helping others; I enjoy the counseling world.”

West started his career at CPS in 1993 teaching physics, chemistry and zoology. He also coached football, basketball, track and other sports. West then left the district for several years until 2008 when he returned as assistant superintendent before assuming his current role.