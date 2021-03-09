Collinsville Public Schools Superintendent Lance West announces retirement from district

Collinsville Public Schools Superintendent Lance West recently announced his retirement from the 5A district.
West officially submitted his resignation at the school board’s February meeting, and the board approved the search to fill his position at its March meeting on Monday.
The 53-year-old Tulsa native, who has served at the helm of CPS since 2014, was eligible to retire two years ago, and decided 2021 would be his last year to fulfill the role.
He plans to carry his experience as a licensed alcohol and drug counselor into a new position at the Rogers County Drug Abuse Program in Claremore after he steps away from the district at the end of June.
“My wife and I have been praying about, talking about it for quite some time, and it just seemed like this was the best time,” West said. “It’s really a good opportunity for us … still being involved in helping others; I enjoy the counseling world.”
West started his career at CPS in 1993 teaching physics, chemistry and zoology. He also coached football, basketball, track and other sports. West then left the district for several years until 2008 when he returned as assistant superintendent before assuming his current role.
During his employment, CPS has passed three major bond issues, renovated several facilities, built a new elementary school along with a new high school band room and track building, and carried out a number of major construction projects — all of which have gone to enhance student growth and learning, West said.
“There’s been campus upgrades all over,” he said. “But I’ve been just as equally proud if not more just with our kids and their accomplishments. Our kids have done a lot of cool things, a lot of good things, and man I’m just proud of them.”
West will depart the district with a current enrolment of about 2,900 students along with around 190 certified staff and 120 support staff. His wife, Amy, will continue to teach the fifth grade.
“I’m incredibly humbled and thankful for what Collinsville’s done for us; they’ve allowed me to grow as an administrator,” West said. “They’ve been awfully good to us, and I’ll forever think of my days as a Cardinal as the best days of my life up to this point.
“Collinsville is still going to be our place. I’ve got a grandson that’s in the elementary and I want him to graduate as a Cardinal, so we’ve got a very emotional and deep tie to Collinsville, always will.”
West said he hopes to return to the outdoors and pick his longtime hobby of gardening back up in his retirement. He’s also looking forward to spending more time with his children and grandson.
The Collinsville school board is currently accepting applications for a new superintendent. Interested individuals can find more information here.