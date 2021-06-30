Collinsville Public Schools receives $222,000 in counseling funds from OK State Dept. of Ed.

To help Oklahoma schools meet the needs of children on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma State Department of Education is awarding grants to 181 school districts across the state to hire school counselors and school-based mental health professionals.

OSDE is using $35.7 million in federal relief to fund the grant program called the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps. Collinsville Public Schools is set to receive $222,000.

“Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “These grants can bring transformational change to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor. With academic success dependent on student well-being, this marks a critical investment for our students.”

Oklahoma’s current student-to-school counselor ratio is 411-to-1, but the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250-to-1.