Collinsville Public Schools receives $151K in Redbud School Grants from OK Dept. of Ed.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that 330 school districts, including Collinsville, will receive approximately $38.5 million in Redbud School Grants for acquiring and improving school buildings.

This first-time grant allocation is a result of Senate Bill 229 from the 2021 Legislative Session, which awards additional funding to school districts and eligible charter schools to equalize the amount each receives for school buildings.

“These funds are a victory for thousands of Oklahoma schoolchildren being educated in public school districts and charter schools across the state,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “These funds will ensure that students, regardless of district, have building spaces that meet their needs through renovations, maintenance and additional facilities.”

Collinsville Public Schools is allocated to receive $151,043 in Redbud School Grants from the state. Owasso Public Schools is not set to acquire any funding.

Grant funds will be distributed at two points in the fiscal year, with the first allocation in Jan. 2022, which reflects funding collected to date. Funding collected between January and June will be allocated in June 2022.

Both the initial allocation and the expected allocation can be found on the Redbud School Grant webpage at sde.ok.gov/redbud-school-grants.