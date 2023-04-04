Last month, Collinsville Public Schools continued its longstanding tradition of naming the top instructors at each campus as the 2023-24 teachers of the year.

Six Collinsville educators were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond in serving their students and fellow staff across the district.

They included: Megan Soto at Herald Elementary, Stephanie Stehl at Janice Pollard Early Childhood Center, Megan Tackett at Collinsville Upper Elementary, Leigh Munroe at Wilson 6th Grade Center, Art Smalygo at Collinsville Middle School and Elizabeth Sonnenfeld at Collinsville High School.

Soto was officially named CPS’ 2023-24 District Teacher of the Year in February. She was chosen by a committee based on a self-submitted portfolio and a video presentation of her work in the classroom.

“Being selected as a site’s teacher of the year is a mark of success and validates what teachers do daily,” a spokesperson for the district said. “Collinsville has an exceptional team of teachers. The individuals, chosen to represent their schools, reflect the excellence that is seen daily in our classrooms.”

Soto, along with the other top educators, will be recognized at CPS’ annual reception in May.