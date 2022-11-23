Collinsville Public Schools names 2022-23 Teacher of the Year recipients

This month, Collinsville Public Schools continued its long-standing tradition of naming the top instructors at each campus as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year recipients.

Six Collinsville educators were recognized for going above and beyond in serving their students and fellow staff across the district.

“Collinsville has an exceptional team of teachers,” Executive Director of Academics Kelly Hamlin said. “The individuals, chosen to represent their schools, reflect the excellence that is seen daily in our classrooms. Being selected as a site’s teacher of the year is a mark of success and validates what teachers do daily.”

Every year, Collinsville’s top educators are nominated by their peers to carry the distinguished title.

One of the six site winners will be selected as the CPS Teacher of the Year by a committee based on a self-submitted portfolio and a video presentation of each candidate’s work in the classroom. The honor will be presented at the district’s annual reception in May.

This year’s Teacher of the Year Award recipients are:

• Collinsville HS: Elizabeth Sonnenfeld (math)

• Collinsville MS: Art Smalygo (math)

• CUE: Megan Tackett (third grade)

• Herald Elementary: Megan Soto (special education)

• Janice Pollard ECC: Stephanie Stehl (special education)

• Wilson 6GC: Leigh Munroe (exploration)