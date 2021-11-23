Collinsville Public Schools names 2021-22 Teachers of the Year

This month, Collinsville Public Schools continued its longstanding tradition of naming the top instructors at each campus as the 2021-22 Teachers of the Year.

Six Collinsville educators have been recognized for going above and beyond in serving their students and fellow staff across the district.

“Collinsville has an exceptional team of teachers,” said Kelly Hamlin, executive director of academics. “The individuals … reflect the excellence that is seen daily in our classrooms. Being selected as a site’s teacher of the year is a mark of success and validates what teachers do daily.”

Every year, Collinsville’s top educators are nominated by their peers to carry the distinguished title.

One of the six site winners will be selected as CPS’s District Teacher of the Year by a committee based on a self-submitted portfolio and a video presentation of each candidate’s work in the classroom.

The honor will be presented at the district’s annual reception in May.

