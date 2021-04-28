Collinsville Public Schools hires Jeremy Hogan as new district superintendent

Jeremy Hogan is gearing up to lead Collinsville Public Schools into a new chapter.
Hogan was recently hired on as the district’s new superintendent, in effect June 1, after his predecessor Lance West announced his retirement earlier this year.
Hogan began his 16-year career in Oklahoma education at Cache Public Schools, where he served as both principal and assistant superintendent before charting a five-year commitment as superintendent for Miami Public School.
The Porter native comes to Collinsville with his wife, Melissa, and two children, Hestan and Brynlee, on the heels of a successful stint at MPS. Hogan said he’s excited to bring that same passion to Owasso’s northernmost neighboring classrooms.
“We were thrilled to … interview for it, and are extra excited about getting the opportunity to come be a part of the district,” Hogan said. “It’s just a great opportunity when you look at … the high quality of the community, the school district and the successes they have, both academically and through the extracurriculars.”
West, who has served at the helm of CPS since 2014, was eligible to retire two years ago and decided 2021 would be his last year to fulfill the role. He plans to carry his experience as a licensed alcohol and drug counselor into a new position at the Rogers County Drug Abuse Program in Claremore after he steps away from the district at the end of June.
“I think (Jeremy) is going to be a good, good fit,” West said. “He’s stepping into a wonderful situation as far as staffing, and finances are in good shape; we’ve got a pretty good bond package going right now … and I think he’ll just take it and run with it and go even farther with it.”
Hogan echoed West’s sentiments, adding, “I definitely want to continue that collaboration. That’s a big piece of what leadership is … making sure that we’re continuing to lead the district forward while holding true to the values of the local community, and making sure that we keep Collinsville Public Schools as an elite public school district.”
Hogan will fill the superintendent position on June 1 after West departs the district with a current enrollment of about 2,900 students along with around 190 certified staff and 120 support staff. His wife, Amy, will continue to teach the fifth grade.