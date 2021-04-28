Collinsville Public Schools hires Jeremy Hogan as new district superintendent

Jeremy Hogan is gearing up to lead Collinsville Public Schools into a new chapter.

Hogan was recently hired on as the district’s new superintendent, in effect June 1, after his predecessor Lance West announced his retirement earlier this year.

Hogan began his 16-year career in Oklahoma education at Cache Public Schools, where he served as both principal and assistant superintendent before charting a five-year commitment as superintendent for Miami Public School.

The Porter native comes to Collinsville with his wife, Melissa, and two children, Hestan and Brynlee, on the heels of a successful stint at MPS. Hogan said he’s excited to bring that same passion to Owasso’s northernmost neighboring classrooms.

“We were thrilled to … interview for it, and are extra excited about getting the opportunity to come be a part of the district,” Hogan said. “It’s just a great opportunity when you look at … the high quality of the community, the school district and the successes they have, both academically and through the extracurriculars.”