Collinsville Pubic Schools names Cindy Johnson 2021-21 District Teacher of the Year

Cindy Johnson has been named Collinsville Public Schools’ 2020-21 District Teacher of the Year.

Johnson has taught math at Collinsville High School for the last three years. She also teaches geometry, algebra II, AP calculus and virtual pre-calculus.

“I enjoy making sure the students understand … and can see the joy in the math,” Johnson said, “and helping my students have a good time while they do math.”

Johnson has served in education over the last 27 years, with her most recent stint of nine years being at Union High School before venturing north to CPS.

She was named a candidate for teacher of the year along with Jessica John, writing and art, Wilson 6th Grade Center; Diana Cook, science, Collinsville Middle School; Jennilee McKeen, k-prep, Janice K. Pollard Early Childhood Center; Sara Stevens, second grade, Herald Lower Elementary; and Amy Nugent, school nurse, Collinsville Upper Elementary.

“For her (Cindy) to be named that (teacher of the year) out of this group, it’s pretty impressive,” said CPS Superintendent Lance West. “She’s unbelievable in the classroom, just a good-hearted person. She’s the real deal.”