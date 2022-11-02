Collinsville police, fire expansion to go before voters on Nov. 8 ballot

On November 8, Collinsville citizens will have the opportunity to vote on a one-half-of-one-percent (0.5%) dedicated public safety excise tax (sales tax) to fund capital expenditures and/or operational costs pertaining to law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services.

This vote would enable Collinsville to hire additional dispatchers to accommodate increasing call volume and help expand its detective unit.

A new fire station located on the west side of the city would also provide quicker response times to all areas, ultimately shortening the wait for medical and fire assistance. There is also the opportunity to add a new park and recreation area beside the proposed new fire station.

Approval of the proposition will fund improvements to the Police Department with additional features such as: increased security, a larger detective unit and a larger dispatch center, as well as new and updated evidence packing, private report-taking rooms and training facilities.

The proposition provides funding for a second fire station and additional firefighters. The new fire station will have features such as the ability to house up to six firefighters, two apparatus bays and a backup 911 communications center.

The new station will also include a training room that will double as a community room that can be reserved for parties, HOA meetings and other events.