Collinsville pivots all school sites to distance learning Jan. 18-19

Collinsville Public Schools announced on Monday that it will transition all of its school sites to distance learning Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 18-19.

CPS Superintendent Jeremy Hogan in a letter to parents said more than 20% of district staff will be absent the next two days primarily due to illness.

“Unfortunately, staff absences have grown too large for us to provide adequate supervision or deliver an in-person learning option,” Hogan said.

The decision comes just four days after Collinsville’s high school and middle school shifted to virtual instruction on Jan. 14 due to the district’s inability to cover classes amid ongoing sickness among staff.

Hogan said his administration will reanalyze staffing levels on Wednesday and communicate the plan for the remainder of the week.