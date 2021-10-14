Collinsville PD’s Gwen Goodner honored with 2021 Everyday Hero Award

The efforts of Gwen Goodner to serve the City of Collinsville don’t go unnoticed.

Goodner, director of communications for the Collinsville Police Department, was recently honored with the 2021 Everyday Hero Award at the Oklahoma Public Safety Conference.

The award is given to public safety professionals who have demonstrated valor and leadership while performing their duties in emergency telecommunications.

Goodner was recognized with the accolade, which is presented yearly to showcase the importance of 911 services and to highlight dispatchers’ outstanding efforts in the midst of emergency situations.

“It was an honor to receive this award, especially in light of the numerous challenges that my colleagues in the industry have faced this year,” Goodner said. “I am continually impressed with the 911 professionals I get to work with, so to be recognized myself really means a lot to me.”

Goodner started her career as a 911 operator with Collinsville PD in 2010. She has served as the department’s director of communications since Aug. 2018.

