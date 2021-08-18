Collinsville named among top 10 healthiest housing markets, new study shows

Collinsville has been ranked in the top 10 housing markets in Oklahoma, according to a new study.

SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York, recently released its 2021 America’s Healthiest Housing Markets report, placing Collinsville in fourth place.

The study determines market health by measuring the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, the ease of selling a home and the costs associated with homeownership in each location.

SmartAsset considered four factors — stability, affordability, fluidity and risk of loss — to determine the results.

The organization gave Collinsville a 74.27 ranking on its healthiest market index, logging just over nine years of home occupancy and more than 75 days of market availability. Likewise, the city saw 9.2% of average homes with negative equity, 14.2% of homes decreasing in value and 16.7% of home costs comparing to income percentage.

Collinsville ranked above cities like Bethany, Yukon and Broken Arrow, and fell below areas like Choctaw, Sand Springs and Tuttle, which placed first on the list.