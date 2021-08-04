Collinsville mayor declares Aug. 7 National Purple Heart Day for historic community

The City of Collinsville is continuing to promote a spirit of patriotism throughout the community.

Mayor Larry Shaffer read a proclamation at City Council Monday declaring Aug. 7 National Purple Heart Day for Owasso’s northernmost neighboring historic town.

Jeff Sorrell, member of the Collinsville John Daniels American Legion Post No. 2, received the proclamation on behalf of the local organization.

The Purple Heart, the oldest U.S. military award, is given to members of the armed forces who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. A Purple Heart City proclaims support and appreciation for its local veterans.

The City of Collinsville was officially named a Purple Heart City in Jan. 2018, making it the eighth city in Oklahoma at the time to be designated as such, with Owasso following suite in March 2021.

“The City of Collinsville has a proud history of honoring our military,” Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk said in a previous story. “We owe a debt to so many that we can never repay. I pray that I, and all of us, live a life worthy of those sacrifices.”

